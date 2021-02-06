https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/fox-news-cancels-lou-dobbs-tonight/

(THE BLAZE) – Fox News canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight” from its lineup and is expected to part ways with the show’s host, it was reported Friday.

Dobbs, 75, has been one of the most stalwart defenders of former President Donald Trump on his show and often featured interviews from the Trump campaign and the former administration.

The program aired twice daily on Fox News Business. It had its last show on Friday with guest hosts, and will be replaced with “Fox Business Tonight.”

