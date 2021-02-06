https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/french-106-year-old-pianist-release-6th-album/

(WHATFINGER NEWS) – Colette Maze says she began playing the piano when she was four years old to find in music the warmth absent in her strict upbringing.

Today, at the age of 106, her playing still exudes great tenderness and sitting at the piano – one of four in her Paris apartment – her agile fingers seem to barely touch the keys as she sways to the sounds of Schumann, Debussy and Chopin.

“It’s my food, my food for the spirit and for the heart”, Maze, a small, vivacious woman, told Reuters.

