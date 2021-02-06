https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gab-ceo-calls-for-silent-secession-from-big-tech-theyre-serving-satan

February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Andrew Torba, CEO of alt-tech social media platform Gab, called for a “silent secession” of Christians in a blog post earlier this week, urging conservatives to boycott Big Tech and other leftist companies.

“Over the course of the past week Gab has been deplatformed by one of our banks, a business we were working with to source new server hardware, third-party infrastructure analysis software, and even our accountant,” Torba announced. He also noted that Gab has been deplatformed by more than 25 service providers, including Apple and Google.

However, “I rejoice and praise God because I know that He is working to separate the wheat from the chaff,” the Christian tech founder said.

Despite being blacklisted, Gab has gained millions of new users since Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump last month and unleashed a wide-ranging purge of conservative voices, according to Torba. Trump himself may have joined Gab, with the first new post from a dedicated Gab account made for him appearing Friday.

“At this point we have no choice but to ‘build our own’ everything. That starts by supporting those who are already building and share our values. It’s not about simply building our own social networking platforms anymore, it’s about building our own Christian economy,” Torba said.

“I am in the process of transitioning every part of my financial expenses to support Christian businesses, Christian media companies, Christian content creators, and Christian people,” he added. “I am done giving my money to The Enemy and funding the destruction of our country and values,” he said, encouraging “everyone else to do the same.”

“Deeply examine the businesses, brands, and media companies you currently support both financially and with your time,” Torba continued. “If they are not serving God, they are serving Satan.”

Along with Twitter and other Big Tech companies, multiple banks, email services, and at least one payment processor have cut ties with President Trump and fellow Republicans in recent weeks. More than a dozen companies, some of which excused Black Lives Matters riots, have halted donations to Republicans who objected to the certification of the 2020 election.

The corporate purge has extended to pro-lifers, obscure patriotic clothing retailers, and literary agents, among others.

“We have naively believed that pagans and others would not cut us down the moment they got into power as we are seeing unfold before our eyes over the past few decades,” Torba said. “Lesson learned.”

“Talk to your kids about these things,” he urged. “Homeschool them if at all possible. Cut the cable cord. Delete the Big Tech apps from their phones and your own. We have a lot of work to do, but remember that we have the Creator of the Universe on our side. Through Him all things are possible,” Torba said.

The CEO also slammed cancel culture and critical race theory, calling the latter “a demonic imitation gospel” that “must be mocked, shunned, and rebuked by all Christians.” Critical theory “preys on the malleable minds of our youth. It enslaves those who practice it and seeks to destroy those who do not,” he said.

Gab states that it does not “‘fact check’ political opinions, news, history, math problems, memes, or anything else,” although illegal activity and threats of violence are not allowed.

