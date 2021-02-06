https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/gab-ceo-calls-silent-secession-big-tech/

(LIFE SITE NEWS) – Andrew Torba, CEO of alt-tech social media platform Gab, called for a “silent secession” of Christians in a blog post earlier this week, urging conservatives to boycott Big Tech and other leftist companies.

“Over the course of the past week Gab has been deplatformed by one of our banks, a business we were working with to source new server hardware, third-party infrastructure analysis software, and even our accountant,” Torba announced. He also noted that Gab has been deplatformed by more than 25 service providers, including Apple and Google.

However, “I rejoice and praise God because I know that He is working to separate the wheat from the chaff,” the Christian tech founder said.

