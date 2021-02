https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/gateway-pundit-suspended-twitter-announcing-video-tcf-center-fraud-will-released-coming-days/

Earlier today we tweeted out an update on our ongoing investigation of the Detroit TCF Center on November 4, 2020.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit released exclusive video from the TCF Center showing late-night deliveries of tens of thousands of votes to the TCF Center HOURS AFTER the deadline to turn in absentee ballots. The absentee ballots were counted before election day. The only absentee ballots they had left to count came in from the Zuckerberg boxes that were checked hourly.

We have much more on this incident to report on in the coming days.

In our Saturday tweet we announced that we have more video coming from the TCF Center the November 4th.

And we also warned the careless fact-checkers that we have more information coming that they excluded from their reports on Friday and Saturday.

The tweet this morning had 2.2 thousand tweets and over 7,200 likes.

Twitter suspended The Gateway Pundit account on Saturday afternoon.

