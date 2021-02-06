https://www.oann.com/gov-desantis-makes-feb-6-ronald-reagan-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gov-desantis-makes-feb-6-ronald-reagan-day

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) officially made February 6 Ronald Reagan Day in Florida “in honor of the Gipper.” DeSantis made the announcement in a tweet Saturday to commemorate who he called “one of the greatest presidents our nation has ever had.”

Reagan earned the nickname “The Gipper” after he played the role of George Gipp in the 1940 film “Knute Rockne.”

Ronald Reagan was one of the greatest presidents our nation has ever had and left an iconic legacy that continues to inspire. I’m pleased to proclaim today, Feb. 6, as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida in honor of The Gipper. pic.twitter.com/Xi04oElA2j — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 6, 2021

After the 1984 election, Walter Mondale, Reagan’s political opponent, said he knew the exact moment he lost after Reagan flipped a question about his age during a debate.

“Not at all Mr. Truid and I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign,” Reagan said. I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent’s youth and political inexperience.”‘

Reagan won that year’s presidential election in a 49 state landslide victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

