On Friday TIME Magazine published a shocking expose admitting in a long and detailed screed by leftist Molly Ball that a secret cabal of wealthy and politically connected elites joined together to rig the election against Trump.

The alliance of Trump-haters was even behind the illegal moves by far-left swing state officials to change voter laws without the consent of the state legislatures.

TIME Magazine cheered this.

This TIME confession omitted several facts from the 2020 election including the documented acts of fraud.

On Friday night Grant Stinchfield discussed this TIME election confession on Newsmax TV. Grant also played the shocking video of fraud released by The Gateway Pundit on Friday morning.

Grant Stinchfield: The Trump team collected hundreds of affidavits by election workers that claimed they witnessed fraud there. And TIME made no mention of those affidavits either. They made no mention of this released today by The Gateway Pundit. It’s a video obtained by The Gateway Pundit that it says through a freedom of information request. The TCF Center directly is where the request went to and a white van drives up, driving up at 3:30 in the morning while votes are still being counted inside. Workers can be seen unloading upwards of 50 boxes. What’s inside these boxes? We don’t know! There may be a reason for this van to mysteriously appear. But there may not be. My complaint has always been where is law enforcement to investigate?

You can go here to watch the entire Gateway Pundit video.

