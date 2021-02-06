https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/head-of-school-board-that-made-choice-to-rename-abraham-lincoln-high-school-pretty-defensive-in-interview/

As Twitchy recently reported, the San Francisco United School District recently decided to change the names of 44 schools, including ones named after George Washington and Abraham Lincoln (who didn’t “demonstrate that black lives mattered to him”).

In the introduction to his interview with Gabriela López, the head of the San Francisco Board of Education, New Yorker writer Isaac Chotiner notes that the committee put together to decide which schools should be renamed targeted Paul Revere Elementary School “because of his role in the Penobscot Expedition of 1779, an assault on a British fort that the committee claimed, incorrectly, was intended to colonize the Penobscot people.”

“I was curious if historians had testified,” Chotiner sneaks in. “And it seems like they hadn’t.” And they weren’t. He tries again a little later, bringing up “factual things like Paul Revere’s name being removed for the Penobscot Expedition, which was not actually about the colonization of Native American lands. And so there were questions about whether historians should have been involved to check these things.”

I see what you’re saying. So, for me, I guess it’s just the criteria was created to show if there were ties to these specific themes, right? White supremacy, racism, colonization, ties to slavery, the killing of indigenous people, or any symbols that embodied that. And the committee shared that these are the names that have these ties. And so, for me, at this moment, I have the understanding we have to do the teaching, but also I do agree that we shouldn’t have these ties, and this is a way of showing it.

That makes perfect sense. All they’re really trying to do, López explained, is uplift that which “isn’t being uplifted in our time and our public-school system that we’ve seen throughout history.”

“… what I keep hearing is you’re trying to undermine the work that has been done through this process.” No, what you’re hearing is facts.

What a mess this school district is.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...