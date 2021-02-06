https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/huge-top-democrat-elections-attorney-marc-elias-agrees-republicans-voting-machines-unreliable-invalid/

Former Hillary Clinton Attorney Marc Elias spearheaded the Democrat Party’s efforts in the 2020 election to force the courts to change election rules and procedures in key battleground states.

As Breitbart reported, in 2016, Elias was also responsible for funneling money from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to the Fusion GPS opposition research firm, which produced the fraudulent “Russia dossier.”

Elias pushed Democrat policies that ensured the 2020 election would be less dependable and less secure. Elias of Perkins Coie was also behind an agreement in Georgia, one filed by Stacey Abrams’ nonprofit, the “New Georgia Project,” (NGP) filed on May 8, 2020. (See full agreement here or here.) This agreement was also signed by the controversial and crooked GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Marc Elias worked with Stacey Abrams in Georgia to ensure Democrats win the election using absentee ballots.

For weeks now pro-Trump Republicans have argued that faulty voting machines used in the 2020 election are faulty and unreliable at best. There is plenty of proof to back this up.

Earlier this week top Democrat elections attorney Marc Elias agreed.

Former Rep. Claudia Tenney was declared the winner in New York’s 22nd congressional district this week. Tenney defeated far-left Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 125 votes.

In a legal filing on behalf of Brindisi, Marc Elias challenged the faulty voting machines for the Democrat lawmaker’s loss.

Elias wrote:

In this case, there is reason to believe that voting tabulation machines misread hundreds if not thousands of valid votes as undervotes, (supra at 4), and that these tabulation machine errors disproportionately affected Brindisi, (id.). In addition, Oswego County admitted in a sworn statement to this Court that its tabulation machines were not tested and calibrated in the days leading up to the November 3, 2020 General Election as required by state law and necessary to ensure that the counts generated by tabulation machines are accurate.

This was a stunning admission by the top Democrat attorney.

Republicans and Trump’s attorneys have been arguing the same thing for weeks now.

Finally, there is something both parties can agree on!

The voting machines and tabulators are flawed and faulty.

This should not be allowed to happen again.

Voting machines must go!

