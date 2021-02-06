https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ilhan-omar-paid-husbands-firm-2-9-million-2020-election-cycle/

Must be nice to be a Democrat.

You can shovel cash to family members, and no one investigates.

According to federal filings, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) campaign paid her husband’s consulting firm $2.9 million during the 2020 election cycle.

That’s 78% of the firm’s intake.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D., Minn.) campaign payments to her husband’s firm accounted for nearly 80 percent of its cash haul during the 2020 elections, federal filings show. The E Street Group, a D.C. consulting firm owned by Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband, and his partner Will Hailer, received $3.7 million from political committees this past cycle. Omar’s campaign was by far its biggest moneymaker, doling out 146 checks for $2.9 million, or 78 percent of the firm’s payments. Its second biggest cash source was Omar mentor Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), whose campaign provided $194,000. The two combined for 85 percent of the firm’s payments. Omar’s payments to E Street constituted a large part of her campaign expenditures. Her committee spent $5.2 million, meaning that the $2.9 million that she funneled to her husband’s firm was 56 percent of the campaign’s operational costs. The money went toward advertisements, mail, consulting, and travel.

In early November, Omar said she cut ties with her husband’s firm after backlash.

She sent this email to her supporters:

“So we’ve decided to terminate our contract with Tim and Will’s firm,” the email states. “While many of our close supporters know these two well and have recommended we keep them on — I want to make sure that anybody who is supporting our campaign with their time or financial support feels there is no perceived issue with that support.”

$2.9 million worth of “perceived issues.”

Stunning!

