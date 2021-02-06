https://justthenews.com/government/iowa-gov-kim-reynolds-removes-covid-19-social-distancing-mask-rules?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iowa businesses and gatherings no longer face social distancing requirements since Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new measure that went into effect on Sunday.

The mask wearing requirement in the state has also been lifted.

“I strongly encourage that all businesses or other employers remaining open with in-person operations take reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure the health of employees, patrons and members of the public, including social distancing practices, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19,” the governor’s recently signed Public Health Disaster proclamation says.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

