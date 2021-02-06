https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/one-month-day-americans-still-dont-know-shot-killed-ashli-babbitt/

The Democrats and Liz Cheney claim President Trump caused the riot on the Capitol one month ago on January 6th. Yet we don’t know definitely how the four Trump supporters died that day since we’ve seen no investigative reports. And, we haven’t seen an autopsy for Ashli Babbitt and so we don’t definitely know how she died. In addition, we have no idea who shot Ashli Babbitt.

The Democrats are convinced that President Trump was solely to blame for the riot that occurred on January 6th, the day Vice President Pence stabbed the President and America in the back. The Democrats chose to ignore the fact that Antifa was there and involved in the riots. Yet, in a matter of hours after the riot, the Democrats drafted impeachment papers convicting the President of instigating the riots with no evidence or investigative report to support their case.

The Democrats never considered the timing (President Trump was still speaking when the riots began), the players (Antifa held a rally nearby that day before the President was done speaking), or the lack of support for their claims (no report to date to support their claims). Democrats accused the President of lying about election fraud. They and their Big Media claim it never happened. And Liz Cheney and others agreed with the spontaneous and unfounded impeachment created by the lawless Democrats.

Barack Obama can give billions to the Iranians and that’s not impeachable but President Trump gives a speech in Washington about the massive 2020 illegal election fraud and he’s impeached within hours.

Despite the Democrats’ and Liz Cheney’s beliefs, Americans know very little about the riots on January 6th.

We now know that authorities knew about the threats weeks in advance!

WOW! Evidence that the powers that be *KNEW in advance* that certain groups were planning to make the MAGA rally on January 6th violent. …they did nothing to stop it.https://t.co/alzUOoW700 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 6, 2021

How many members of Antifa were there for example? We’ve identified a few possible candidates.

How did Ashli Babbitt and the three other Trump supporters die that day?

As for Babbitt, we still have not seen an autopsy and we don’t know who shot her. We’ve heard the investigators don’t believe the shooter should be charged but we don’t even know who he is or why the Washington DC police are withholding his name.

There is much that still needs to be uncovered from the riots in the Capitol on January 6th. Could it be the Democrats and Liz Cheney acted prematurely in impeaching the former President with no investigation to support their actions?

