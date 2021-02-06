https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/ive-been-with-some-of-you-when-weve-been-shot-at-president-biden-revives-story-of-being-under-fire/

We missed this Thursday, but as President Biden was giving a speech to State Department employees, he revived an old claim that he’d been shot at inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.

The New York Post reports:

“You have great personal courage. I’ve been with some of you when we’ve been shot at,” Biden told a group of diplomatic aides in Washington.

Biden did not offer a detailed description of being shot at. But he was forced to walk back a similar claim in 2007 as veterans warned him not to exaggerate.

Biden said during a CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debate in 2007 that he was “shot at” inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.

He later revised the claim, saying that in fact, “I was near where a shot landed.”

Is Biden back to remembering something that didn’t happen after forgetting that he’d already walked it back? Newsmax’s Greg Kelly has the clip:

Where’s his helmet and flak jacket?

This was after he wasn’t arrested in South Africa in the late ’70s.

We don’t recall Jen Psaki getting any questions on this Friday that she could circle back to.

