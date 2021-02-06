https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/ive-been-with-some-of-you-when-weve-been-shot-at-president-biden-revives-story-of-being-under-fire/

We missed this Thursday, but as President Biden was giving a speech to State Department employees, he revived an old claim that he’d been shot at inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.

Joe Biden revives controversial claim that he was ‘shot at’ overseas https://t.co/G3jxDzRsoP pic.twitter.com/uCm47x00GD — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2021

The New York Post reports:

“You have great personal courage. I’ve been with some of you when we’ve been shot at,” Biden told a group of diplomatic aides in Washington. Biden did not offer a detailed description of being shot at. But he was forced to walk back a similar claim in 2007 as veterans warned him not to exaggerate. Biden said during a CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debate in 2007 that he was “shot at” inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone. He later revised the claim, saying that in fact, “I was near where a shot landed.”

Is Biden back to remembering something that didn’t happen after forgetting that he’d already walked it back? Newsmax’s Greg Kelly has the clip:

The President of the United States falsely claimed today to have been “shot at” —-STOLEN VALOR. pic.twitter.com/7hdst5nQ93 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 5, 2021

Where’s Biden’s “reality czar” when we need him? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 5, 2021

@jaketapper could you do a fact check on this claim? Thanks. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 5, 2021

Was it during a corkscrew landing under sniper fire? — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) February 5, 2021

Let’s have Jen circle back tomorrow on this — theflyingnun (@theflyingnun3) February 5, 2021

He dreamed it. Give him some slack. — BOOMERSHAWN! (@ShawnSloan70) February 5, 2021

He was with Brian Williams when it happened. 😂😂 — Jeff Turner (@Ragshimano105) February 5, 2021

Probably was Corn Pop — T. A. Powers (@TAPowers01) February 5, 2021

Dear mercy…he’s telling that tale again. — Gail Terry (@gailmterry) February 5, 2021

Where’s his mask? — gsimone (@gsimone14) February 5, 2021

Where’s his helmet and flak jacket?

I feel like that would of been in the news. — Taco (@boomslang_1975) February 5, 2021

When was this? In the basement? — Christine (@crel2112) February 5, 2021

Was that before or after he was arrested in South Africa? — Me llama Hilaria Baldwin (@mightfollow) February 5, 2021

This was after he wasn’t arrested in South Africa in the late ’70s.

Where’s your fact check on that Twitter ? — Grant Athey (@AtheyGrant) February 5, 2021

Just some fire crackers Joe, relax. — mark (@mark41699721) February 5, 2021

Was it Hunters crack dealer looking for payment? — Ivan Trba (@IvanTrba) February 5, 2021

Mr. Biden is a master con artist. Review his history on videos. — Marshall Gostnell (@MWayneG) February 5, 2021

Where are the fact checkers? — WiseDude (@constage123) February 5, 2021

Leftist Press Jumps to Defend President Biden What he meant to say was, “I’ve been with several of you when we got our shots.” — Brandon Kowz (@RMFT2021) February 5, 2021

“I’ve been with some of you when *we’ve* been shot at…” When the hell was @JoeBiden ever alongside first responders in a firefight? Just another big lie on which he’ll get a complete pass. pic.twitter.com/enMGiYnrT3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 6, 2021

A favorite motto amongst those that have been, you can always tell the ones that haven’t been. — groovesonmyhosel (@dnorm223) February 6, 2021

We don’t recall Jen Psaki getting any questions on this Friday that she could circle back to.

