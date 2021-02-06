https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/antifa-twitter-media-jason-rantz

When Antifa radicals gathered in Tacoma, Wash. on January 24, fights erupted, storefronts were destroyed, flags burned and cops were threatened. I had a front-row seat, embedded within the throngs of roughly 150 black bloc thugs ready to leave their mark. But I also became a would-be target.

I thought I would escape attention so that I could avoid a potentially violent confrontation. I was wrong. Antifa knew I was amongst them.

Democratic lawmakers have demanded social media crackdown on online, right-wing violence. Overstated claims that Parler was used to coordinate the January 6th riot at the Capitol led to its demise.

The problem was never Parler. It’s Twitter.

Antifa uses Twitter to threaten or harass media members. If you’re deemed unfriendly, for either openly criticizing Antifa tactics or filming their violence and vandalism, activists will distribute your picture and location with a warning to fellow comrades to be on the lookout. They do not hide their tactics.

I am proudly unfriendly to Antifa. Consequently, I’ve been a victim of their tactics.

Antifa’s black bloc uniforms, meant to obscure the identities of criminals, and the pandemic, has made reporting from the mob much easier. Being able to cover most identifying features lets you blend in. But it’s not always enough to avoid detection.

Inside the Antifa mob, scouts look for perceived enemies filming faces. And they get help online.

Activists monitor Twitter to see if anyone is in or around the Antifa marches, then relay intel to the mob via hashtags. The communication is not sophisticated. Nevertheless, it puts media members in danger and Twitter does virtually nothing to intervene.

About an hour into the march in Tacoma, Antifa knew I was present because I tweeted from the scene.

March with the mob and you’re bound to see someone recording Antifa destroying businesses or tagging property. They are immediately swarmed by two or three Antifa who threaten and demand the footage be deleted. If you talk back, you risk being pushed and punched or having your equipment stolen or destroyed.

I rarely post my footage in real-time, instead of waiting upwards of 30 minutes to give the impression that I’m not actively within the group, but just working the periphery. That’s generally considered safe. But this time, it got attention.

Portland-based Griffin Malone identifies as an independent journalist who says the AP and PBS has used his work. Online, he alerted the mob that I was amongst them.

Malone tweeted my photo and noted, “Jason Rantz is also in Tacoma tonight recording crowds.” He denied that he meant me harm, he was just highlighting my coverage. That’s how he escapes Twitter consequences. But a screenshot of my photo, without a link to my Twitter feed, makes his intentions clear. He alerted the mob that I was “recording crowds”. That posed a risk to the criminals that surrounded me.

Moments later, I heard someone from the mob say my name, clearly looking for me. A colleague I was with asked if we should leave. But we were in the middle of a neighborhood I had never visited, with police nowhere in sight. Leaving could bring attention. For 15 tense minutes, I kept my head down and my phone out of sight until we got closer to Tacoma Police.

I wasn’t the only one they targeted.

Freelancer Talia Jane, who has written for Teen Vogue and describes herself on Twitter as an “independent conflict reporter,” tweeted that streamer James Klug was filming the crowd. He was spotted, harassed, and forced to retreat. Jane gleefully tweeted the news.

Antifa-supporter Alissa Azar from Portland was on-site. She photographed streamers, telling her radical Twitter followers they “just thanked the cops for their service and for being out.”

While national media outlets decried President Donald Trump’s war on the media for merely criticizing coverage he didn’t like, a small army of Antifa went to literal war with media members. Reporters are routinely assaulted or harassed for merely covering the mob’s lawlessness. It happened frequently at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle last year. The liberal national media was almost completely silent to the threat.

When I discreetly walked past armed Antifa guards into the autonomous zone, head down with a mask covering my face, I thought I was in the clear. But about 20 minutes into my adventure at CHAZ, an activist outed me, tweeting a photo of me listening to a speech. Next, a scout stalked me, standing in front of me or bumping me as I tried to document what was happening on the ground.

While Twitter has recently taken some action against Antifa accounts, many users still get away with media threats and harassment.

Democrats who claim concern over domestic terrorism and political violence lean on social media to singularly target the right. It’s politically expedient. Democrats don’t even acknowledge Antifa exists, let alone lobby Twitter to take action.

Consequently, media members are at risk when we bring you images of Antifa anarchy.

