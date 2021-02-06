https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/khamenei-says-us-must-lift-sanctions-iran-return-our-commitments-nuclear-deal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday said that America must remove sanctions if it wants his country to abide by the nuclear deal.

“If (the U.S.) wants Iran to return to its commitments, it must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification … then we will return to our commitments,” state TV quoted the Iranian figure saying, according to the Associated Press.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action reached in 2015 involved China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the EU and the United States.

