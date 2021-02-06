https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leon-spinks-passes-away/
Leon Spinks, 67-Years-Old, Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer https://t.co/pvadKWBf5q pic.twitter.com/pKy7ms7nZ3
— BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) February 6, 2021
Top Rank joins the boxing community in mourning the passing of Leon Spinks – A true legend, who pulled off one of the greatest Heavyweight upsets of all time in 1978. pic.twitter.com/i3xHjkKNti
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 7, 2021
Highlight clip of Spinks vs Mohammad Ali