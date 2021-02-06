https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/let-american-people-work-new-gop-rep-byron-donalds-blasts-blue-state-lockdowns/
Lockdowns are a disaster.
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) blasted blue state lockdowns in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Nailed it @ByronDonalds. pic.twitter.com/ZmTYnNVfE8
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 5, 2021
He then tweeted this out:
FACT: The only thing New York has done is help the real estate market in Florida. https://t.co/pXiZAsNqFx
— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 5, 2021
Lockdowns have crushed the economies of blue states.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported on how disastrous lockdowns have been for New York:
Democrat lockdowns were a disaster for New York.
New York State lost 1 million jobs in 2020.
In New York City, 12 percent of jobs disappeared.
The Numbers Are In: Cuomo’s Draconian Lockdowns Cost New York 1 Million Jobs
Trump warned them.
They didn’t listen.
Now they want the rest of us to pay?