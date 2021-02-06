https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/let-american-people-work-new-gop-rep-byron-donalds-blasts-blue-state-lockdowns/

Lockdowns are a disaster.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) blasted blue state lockdowns in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

He then tweeted this out:

FACT: The only thing New York has done is help the real estate market in Florida. https://t.co/pXiZAsNqFx — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 5, 2021

Lockdowns have crushed the economies of blue states.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on how disastrous lockdowns have been for New York:

Democrat lockdowns were a disaster for New York. New York State lost 1 million jobs in 2020. In New York City, 12 percent of jobs disappeared.

Trump warned them.

They didn’t listen.

Now they want the rest of us to pay?

