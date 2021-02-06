https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/liz-cheney-no-show-wyoming-republicans-censure-never-trump-republican/

Park County Republican officials voted on Friday to censure Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Not only did Cheney vote to impeach Trump she also smeared as instigating pre-planned rioting at the US Capitol. Her words were used by Democrats during the sham impeachment process in the US House.

Republican lawmakers voted this week in a secret ballot to allow Liz Cheney to keep her seat as the third most powerful Republican in the US House.

What a travesty.

On Saturday, Liz Cheney was a “no show” during a county meeting in Wyoming.

Liz represents DC elitists and NOT the people of Wyoming.

A source at the Wyoming GOP meeting this morning sent me this. An empty chair for Rep. Liz Cheney, who is expected to be censured by the party this morning. More than a dozen county committees have already done so. pic.twitter.com/AGKm5NVbWl — Nick Reynolds (@IAmNickReynolds) February 6, 2021

