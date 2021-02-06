https://thehill.com/homenews/media/537654-lou-dobbs-retweets-supporters-blasting-decision-to-cancel-show

Former Fox Business host Lou DobbsLouis (Lou) Carl DobbsFox News Media cancels Lou Dobbs’s show Hillicon Valley: Biden: US taking ‘urgent’ steps to improve cybersecurity | Democrat warns tech companies to ‘step up’ or risk Section 230 changes | California court rejects suit challenging state’s new rules for gig workers Voting tech company files .7 billion suit against Fox, Giuliani and Powell MORE shared a number of tweets from fans and fellow supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpChamber of Commerce CEO to leave: reports Fox News Media cancels Lou Dobbs’s show GOP lawmakers call for Pelosi to be fined over new screenings MORE who backed the longtime host after Dobbs’s show was canceled on Friday.

Dobbs retweeted nearly two dozen tweets on Friday evening voicing support for him and his show, which he anchored for a decade on the business network.

Several tweets referred to the former host as a “patriot” and the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) while asserting Fox was “in a tailspin” and “in a race with itself to the bottom.”

Lou Dobbs. The very best. Smartest voice on television. Had the highest rated show, by far, on his network. Had the highest rated show on the network he was on before FOX too, and the network before that. FOX in a tailspin. @LouDobbs #loudobbs pic.twitter.com/1YA657OxY1 — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 6, 2021

Thank you for your kind words! https://t.co/yVnGP4dgZh — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2021

Trump himself praised Dobbs, one of his most vocal backers in conservative media who regularly defended him while going after his political rivals. The host promoted theories about election fraud following Trump’s loss last year and often chastised Republicans who he viewed as not sufficiently defending the former president.

“Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me,” Trump said in a statement retweeted by Dobbs.

Thanks for your kind words Mr.President. God bless you and all the American patriots who make this country great. https://t.co/7aPPQMl898 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2021

Fox News Media announced Friday that it had canceled Dobbs’s show, which was the highest-rate program on Fox Business.

A spokesperson said that the network regularly weighs programming changes and the move to cancel “Lou Dobbs Tonight” was part of plans to “launch new formats as appropriate post-election.”

The move was announced a day after Dobbs and other Fox personalities and pro-Trump figures were named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit from voting technology company Smartmatic.

The lawsuit claims that the figures harmed the company by spreading disinformation about the use of its election technology and software.

Fox News Media has called the lawsuit meritless and said it plans to defend it in court.

Starting Monday, Dobb’s program will be replaced with a new interim show at 5 p.m. called “Fox Business Tonight” featuring Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman.

