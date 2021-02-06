https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/man-says-resistance-has-failed-if-it-doesnt-follow-up-and-eradicate-every-trump-supporter/

Here’s the story: We saw this tweet earlier in the day and put it aside, deciding not to mess with it since we try to avoid doing pieces about Twitter randos. However, then we saw that Twitter had forbidden anyone to interact with a tweet by Tim Pool “due to risk of violence.” All he was doing was paraphrasing a piece TIME Magazine published earlier in the week about the “shadow campaign” that “saved the 2020 election” (“saved” meaning tipped it to Joe Biden). The election wasn’t rigged, it was “fortified” by a “cabal.”

All we read about in the media is incitement, so why doesn’t Twitter flag tweets like this one?

We will have failed ourselves if we don’t follow up and ERADICATE every traitor and insurrectionist (trump supporter) that enabled the pariah-in-chief. https://t.co/d6cluaxzHs — Robert Parmelee (@RobertParmelee5) February 6, 2021

Bless your little heart. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) February 6, 2021

Ha. Keep your seat, trash. — K8thann (@k3rdann) February 6, 2021

Please tell us more about Unity. — Ava Petrucci (@mmeJen) February 6, 2021

Heh. I love it when I see these! Stack your old ass up. — Mike 2021 Dalstra (@MikeDalstra) February 6, 2021

Want my address? — Tw00 (@tw0st0nes) February 6, 2021

Come on over. I don’t even have a gun, but you will lose. — Taxpayer1234 (Parler: taxpayer4) (@Taxpayers1234) February 6, 2021

And you win a Ramzy pic.twitter.com/U5T4hEobwC — Chucka (@chucka__89) February 6, 2021

I’m in the phone book. Don’t get lost here in the Ozarks. — Mr Bob Dobolena (@Grillofitall2) February 6, 2021

This is the kind of thing that was done in China during the Cultural Revolution. But go on and tell us how that’s democracy. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 6, 2021

Start with me. — RemingtonSteel17 (@Remingt23840191) February 6, 2021

Robert wants to murder 74 million people. (Actually, way more than that) — Tammy G. (@TammyGeraldson) February 6, 2021

Come get some boy. — paul r (@P_Richt) February 6, 2021

Bro i can’t wait and neither can the entire state of Indiana. We eagerly await your arrival. — Brando (@RichieTenem) February 6, 2021

Front porch light is on. Send bachelors. — Your Fortified Friend Burt (@brrrrrrrrrrrt) February 6, 2021

Say when — hcummings (@hcummings_3) February 6, 2021

Bring it. — 🇺🇸Southern Yankee 🇺🇸 (@smith5_amy) February 6, 2021

This will be fun, better pack a lunch. pic.twitter.com/KZ3Ren6O9t — Pierce (@P1_Pierce) February 6, 2021

Don’t threaten me with a good time. — Rusty (@trustyshaklefrd) February 6, 2021

Feel free to DM me for my address 😜 — Rock0Star On Gab 🇺🇲 (@SevsFranky) February 6, 2021

This is how villains talk. — Distant Warrior (@Distant_Warrior) February 6, 2021

Sounds fascist — emperor of ohio (@ougrad2001) February 6, 2021

Good luck on your ill-advised crusade, Robert. — Tommie Huang (@tommiehuang) February 6, 2021

Based on your profile pic, you’re not eradicating anyone. You’re probably get up to pee three times a night. — Locksley Fletcher (@LocksleyFletchr) February 6, 2021

You, sir, don’t look like you could eradicate anything more threatening than a cup of butterscotch pudding. — Today’s Tom Sawyer 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈👌 (@Jimmy93756504) February 6, 2021

The only thing Robert eradicates is twinkies and vaginal moisture . — Adam (@adamclance) February 6, 2021

Way more likely you lose a fight to a cheeseburger first. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 6, 2021

Spoken like a true democrat. pic.twitter.com/MU5gw892VZ — Can’t Be Silenced (@CantBeSilent79) February 6, 2021

I have long been an outspoken critic of Trump, especially his Twitter presence, but your Twitter fingers may have set a new standard for stupidity on this platform. — Charles Adams (@bigangrylaw) February 6, 2021

Should I come to you or will you be coming to my house? — The Johnald (@MackayAlvin) February 6, 2021

That sounds like a threat. Is that a threat? Are you coming to eradicate me? — #impeachbiden (@john71026735) February 6, 2021

“Eradicate” what exactly do you mean? — Terry Sawchuk (@AmbroseBurnsi13) February 6, 2021

We know what it means — why is Twitter allowing people to like it and retweet it?

