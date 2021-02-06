https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/man-says-resistance-has-failed-if-it-doesnt-follow-up-and-eradicate-every-trump-supporter/

Here’s the story: We saw this tweet earlier in the day and put it aside, deciding not to mess with it since we try to avoid doing pieces about Twitter randos. However, then we saw that Twitter had forbidden anyone to interact with a tweet by Tim Pool “due to risk of violence.” All he was doing was paraphrasing a piece TIME Magazine published earlier in the week about the “shadow campaign” that “saved the 2020 election” (“saved” meaning tipped it to Joe Biden). The election wasn’t rigged, it was “fortified” by a “cabal.”

All we read about in the media is incitement, so why doesn’t Twitter flag tweets like this one?

We know what it means — why is Twitter allowing people to like it and retweet it?

