A defiant Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke to the press a day after her congressional colleagues kicked her off of her assigned committees. Every House Democrat and 11 House Republicans voted to remove her from her committees because of her past conspiratorial comments about September 11, as well as her seeming support for violence against Democrats. She has since expressed regret for some of her behavior.

“Free speech matters,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a press conference on Friday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “They stripped my voters of having representation to work for them.” https://t.co/6QJwrDjvzg pic.twitter.com/m9rNsueUEZ — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2021

“Free speech really matters and yesterday when the Democrats and 11 of my Republican colleagues decided to strip me of my committee assignments, Education and Labor and the Budget committee, you know what they did?” Greene asked. “They actually stripped my district of their voice. They stripped my voters of having representation to work for them, for the budget, a successful business owner that knows how to make a profit, not a loss.”

On Twitter, Greene argued that those who voted against her are “morons” because they gave her more free time to work on her “conservative” agenda.

I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time. In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun! — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???? (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2021

She expanded on that perspective in her presser.

“I’m fine with being kicked off my committees, because it’d be a waste of my time,” she argued, adding that this means she can now “talk to a whole lot more people, all over this country.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “So now I have a lot of free time on my hands.” https://t.co/6QJwrDjvzg pic.twitter.com/ZDE5f4kAKk — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2021

Greene also spoke directly to the reporters, asking them to tell her story “a little bit better” and not dwell on her past social media behavior. She noted that she “doesn’t believe” in her past controversial statements and said she’s “grateful” to God because He forgives her.

