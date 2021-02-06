https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/02/06/media-rushes-to-parrot-new-talking-point-about-how-long-covid-pandemic-could-last-spoiler-a-long-time-n322937
About The Author
Related Posts
Re-Open Cal Now, Day 2: Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Joe Lapado, and George Fareed—Moral and Scientific Responses For Pandemic Management
January 13, 2021
BREAKING: Pres. Trump Signs $2.3T Omnibus Budget, COVID Bill; UPDATED With Trump Statement
December 27, 2020
We're Told No One Is “For Abortion” but This Video Tells Us the Truth
December 30, 2020
Standing up for Those Who Can’t Stand up for Themselves
January 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy