UPDATED 6:34 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

Hundreds gathered to mourn the loss of a fallen FBI agent at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. A memorial service was held for 43-year-old Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger on Saturday.

Schwartzenberger and 36-year-old Daniel Alfin were fatally shot while attempting to serve a search warrant at the home of a child pornography suspect Tuesday. She served with the Bureau for 15 years and both agents were described as two of the very best the FBI had to offer.

Today, family and friends of fallen @FBIMiamiFL Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger honored her memory during a service at Hard Rock Stadium. The FBI is fortunate that Laura chose to serve her county with us, and we will forever remember her as the shining light that she was. pic.twitter.com/pfy8wCuBSc — FBI (@FBI) February 7, 2021

“There are no good words to make sense of a loss like this,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. “No good words for a day like Tuesday or like today. There is a heaviness in our hearts, a burden unlike any other because there is nothing more devastating to the FBI family than the loss of an agent in the line of duty.”

The FBI said the shooting marked one of the bloodiest days in the Bureau’s history and the suspect, 55-year-old David Huber, killed himself before agents could make an arrest.

A funeral service for Special Agent Alfin is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

