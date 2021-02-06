https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mike-lindell-bannon-war-room-absolute-truth-film-seen-10-million-people-friday-release/

Steve Bannon interviewed Mike Lindell on The War Room on Saturday. The two discussed Lindell’s release of the online movie ‘Absolute Truth’ on Friday.

According to Lindell the reaction to ‘Absolute Truth’ was remarkable. In its first day the movie was watched in its entirety by 5 million people according to Lindell and the data coming from his website. He says over 10 million people saw his video.

The reaction was very positive. Lindell he stated people were shocked with the information in the video. Many people wondered why this information wasn’t out earlier.

Also, Lindell shared that Big Media’s attacks on the movie only led more people to the movie. Eventually,Big Tech shut the movie down on Friday as was expected.

Far Left VOX reported:

MyPillow CEO and staunch Trump loyalist Mike Lindell has a new documentary out, pushing his long-debunked lies about former President Donald Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden being the product of fraud. It debuted on OAN on Friday. But before it began, the network wanted viewers to know just one thing: The two-hour special, ironically titled “Absolute Proof,” is just one guy’s account of “what may have happened.”

The movie included several testimonies by election experts and others. The liberal media is already picking it apart as was expected.

We do not stand by everything presented in the film.

Below is the two hour long documentary – Absolute Truth:

