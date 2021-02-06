https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/national-guard-in-dc-is-costing-u-s-taxpayers-an-estimated-438-million/

(NEON NETTLE) – The National Guard has remained in Washington D.C. since Jan. 6 and the cost of keeping them there has reached an estimated $438 million, according to a senior defense official.

It has been almost a month since riots rocked the U.S. Capitol, but between 5,000 and 7,000 of the Guards still remain.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had committed to ordering all units to “stand down” in the next 60 days, Neon Nettle reported on Thursday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

