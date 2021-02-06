http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/E4foSYOls3E/

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a man who allegedly slashed a victim in a New York City subway station Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect allegedly slashed Noel Quintana, 61, who was on his way to the first out of his two jobs, across his face from cheek to cheek, WABC reported.

“I was scared because I thought I was gonna die and nobody helped me,” Quintana said.

Quintana was slashed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the L train using a box cutter.

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT:On 2/3/21 at approx.8:27 AM,on a Manhattan bound “L” 🚂 The suspect slashed a 61 year old male victim on the right cheek with a box cutter causing physical injuries.Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.Reward up to $2,500. @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/Uk9f8rVMzt — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 4, 2021

“His face was slashed,” an MTA employee told the New York Post. “It was bad. It was very deep. The string from [his] mask was inside of [the slash wound]. He was bleeding profusely.”

The employee dialed 911 and felt “traumatized” after seeing the man’s bloody face. Police said the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital while the suspect fled by foot.

Police are now searching for the suspect. He was last seen wearing a black North Face coat and a black mask with a Louis Vuitton logo.

