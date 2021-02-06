https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/06/rep-adam-schiff-just-said-trump-still-cant-be-trusted-with-classified-info-aaand-were-officially-dead/

President Biden has said that former President Trump should no longer receive any kind of classified briefings because he can’t be trusted with the information, and Rep. Adam Schiff agrees:

Irony so thick you couldn’t even cut it with a chainsaw!

Does Adam Schiff know that he’s Adam Schiff?

Apparently the congressional Democrats have zero concern about Swalwell.

