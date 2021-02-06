https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/06/rep-adam-schiff-just-said-trump-still-cant-be-trusted-with-classified-info-aaand-were-officially-dead/

President Biden has said that former President Trump should no longer receive any kind of classified briefings because he can’t be trusted with the information, and Rep. Adam Schiff agrees:

Donald Trump politicized and abused intelligence while he was in office. Donald Trump cannot be trusted with America’s secrets. Not then, and certainly not now. Americans can sleep better at night knowing he will not receive classified briefings as an ex-president. https://t.co/RCvpzV8dlg — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2021

Irony so thick you couldn’t even cut it with a chainsaw!

Democrats, likely on one of the intelligence committees, leaked classified information about the FISAs on Carter Page. https://t.co/UDDQCs9zxh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 6, 2021

Does Adam Schiff know that he’s Adam Schiff?

You really didn’t just say that! You leak worse than screen doors on a submarine.! https://t.co/cskvhZA9S6 — David L Miller (@DavidLMiller18) February 6, 2021

Says the guy who leaked classified information from intelligence briefings to the press.

What are you really worried about Shifty ? https://t.co/JMLNEFvW91 — Buck Bond (@BuckBond4) February 6, 2021

So, Swalwell and the Chinese spy are of no concern? — Tracey (@Traceylynne317) February 6, 2021

Apparently the congressional Democrats have zero concern about Swalwell.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

