The recall effort of California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is even more necessary than that of former Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, according to Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on Newsmax TV.

“In 2003 we had some very definable, fixable problems that Gray Davis wasn’t dealing with, one of them was being the lights going out all over the state, and our public utilities going into bankruptcy,” Issa told “Saturday Agenda.” “Oddly enough, we have the same thing happening again.

“But this time there is no simple solution, except with the governor to change the direction of our state. The same is true on our failed COVID relief. The same is true on our lockdowns.”

Gov. Newsom has been embroiled in issues with teachers unions and getting kids back to school and scandal on unemployment assistance abuse, Issa told host Tom Basile.

“Certainly, the fact the governor has been in cahoots with the teachers union to keep kids out of school and now when he thinks he’s going to be recalled, he tries to change and he discovers the teachers union no longer cares what he thinks,” Issa added.

“At this point 1.4 million people agree that it is his time to go, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

