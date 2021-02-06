https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537646-sen-shelby-considering-retirement-ap

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) is reportedly considering retiring next year, with The Associated Press reporting that he has told confidantes that he does not plan to run for reelection.

The AP, citing an unnamed ally of Shelby’s in Alabama, reported that he said in recent weeks he was not planning to run for his seventh term in 2022.

The person added that some were trying to get Shelby to change his mind out of fears that he could be replaced with someone who isn’t as effective.

Shelby also told a group of business leaders several months ago that he would rather retire than run again, the AP reported, citing a person in attendance.

Blair Taylor, a spokeswoman for Shelby, told the outlet that the Alabama Republican hasn’t made a decision, “but there will likely be an announcement forthcoming in the next few weeks.”

“As I previously stated, the Senator has not made a decision or an announcement regarding whether or not he plans to run in 2022. Any speculation is just that, speculation,” Taylor added.

Shelby’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Shelby, 86, is the upper chamber’s fourth-most senior member. Currently in his sixth term, Shelby was first elected in 1986 as a conservative Democrat, but later switched to the Republican Party in 1994.

For the past two years, Shelby has served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Political observers in Alabama have long eyed whether Shelby would retire in 2022, with the senator previously telling The Hill that he would make an announcement in January.

The AP noted that Shelby has mulled retirement before, with former Alabama GOP chair Bill Armistead telling the outlet that Shelby previously considered his 2016 reelection bid his last campaign, adding that “things change.”

Several GOP senators have already indicated they will not seek another term next year, including Sens. Pat Toomey (Pa.), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Rob Portman (Ohio).

