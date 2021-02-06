https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbiagents-alfin-schwartzenberger-killed/2021/02/06/id/1008912

Memorial services are being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend in honor of the two FBI agents who were shot and killed while attempting to serve a search warrant in a child pornography case earlier this week near Fort Lauderdale.

The memorial services for Special Agent Daniel Alfin will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, and services for Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, reports Fox News.

The events are closed to the public because of coronavirus safety measures but will welcome the victims’ families, friends, and law enforcement colleagues.

Separate funeral services are being arranged in Coral Springs for Schwartzenberger, 43, and in Hollywood, Florida, for Alfin, 36.

The slain agents had a history of investigations in child pornography and sexual exploitation cases. Alfin had been a special agent since 2009 and was recently involved in an investigation into an assault case filed against an aide of the mayor of Miami.

Schwartzenberger had been an agent since 2005 and also worked on child exploitation cases, including internet child pornography. She had been active in the community and visited middle schools to teach about the dangers of online predators.

They were killed on Tuesday after the suspect in the child pornography case, David Lee Huber, 55, saw them and other agents through a doorbell camera when they came to his door at about 6 a.m. to serve the warrants.

Huber fired an assault-style weapon at the agents, killing Alfin and Schartzenberger and injuring others before barricading himself inside the house and committing suicide.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, and at Parkland City Hall in honor of Schwartzenberger and at the courthouse, at Weston City Hall, and at the State Capitol on Sunday in honor of Alfin.

