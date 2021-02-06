http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DPJeu9PqNLA/

English actress Daisy Ridley said she is not returning to social media for her mental health, citing statistics that link social media to anxiety, which she says is “terrifying.”

“I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I’m not on social media,” the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress told the Spanish magazine S Moda.

“The statistics that link them [social media sites] to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem,” she said, admitting that she sometimes considers logging back on but has refrained.

“I don’t want to go back, but sometimes I think about it. But the truth is that no, I won’t be returning,” she continued.

Despite staying off social media, the Chaos Walking star managed to join her celebrity counterparts in lambasting former President Trump during his presidency, suggesting in 2019 that only insane people support him.

“Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway,” she said in an interview with the Guardian. “It’s not that I don’t talk about this stuff, but other people are so much more articulate than me and say it better.”

“I don’t feel I have to edit what I say – the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo,” she said, referencing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ridley’s admission comes as progressive celebrities breathe a collective sigh of relief and take a break from the steady stream of Twitter vitriol, which became routine throughout Trump’s tenure, as Trump is no longer in office and has been permanently suspended from the platform.

Pop superstar Cher is among those who have had a demonstrative change in tone, admitting on Friday that she cried after President Biden took off on Air Force One for his first trip out of the nation’s capital since taking office.

