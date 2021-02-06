https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/02/06/super-bowl-superspreader-shamers-make-me-want-to-party-n1423609

The Super Bowl Super Scolds Can Just Shut It

Because people on both sides of the aisle struggle with context in these hypercharged political times let me make something clear right up front: this column isn’t really about football, the National Football League, or sports in general. So if you read the headline and were ready to rush to the comments and annoy me with some virtue signaling about not watching football anymore…I don’t care.

Aren’t I pleasant lately?

What this column is about is the arrogance of the COVID-19 public safety cabal that now runs the United States of America. It’s about resistance. It’s about rejecting premises.

It’s about telling these nimrods to shut the hell up.

Social and mainstream media scolds have been all over the place this past week warning football fans against congregating and enjoying themselves on Super Bowl Sunday. Of course, the irritating elf on a shelf Anthony Fauci has been leading the charge.

ESPN.com:

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into superspreading. So when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci says people should “just lay low and cool it.” Fauci said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties, because of the possibility that they are infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Has anyone checked to see if this totalitarian nightmare of a human being actually went to medical school?

The Stalin wannabes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figured that people might ignore Comrade Fauci so they issued guidelines on how you should behave in your own living room:

Super Bowl bummer: CDC warns against ‘cheering’ at parties https://t.co/rN6NcnNYlj pic.twitter.com/OwEJ5bVi0l — New York Post (@nypost) February 1, 2021

It’s not enough for the government to micromanage our lives in public anymore. The COVID tyrants in the federal bureaucracy (remember: Fauci is NIH) want to tell us how to behave at home.

No.

Just no.

My math skills are pretty good and I’ve lost count of how many times the CDC and Fauci have been wrong about something and ended up contradicting themselves this past year. They shouldn’t be allowed to express opinions about the weather at this point. This isn’t a concern for the wellbeing of the public, it’s a power lust fetish. These people don’t actually care if you drop dead tomorrow. Sure, they’d prefer you stay alive just so they can tell you what to do but they know that there are plenty more where you came from.

One the most disturbing aspects of the last year has been watching American citizens casually give up various freedoms, yielding to government tyrants at all levels. It’s been sad to watch a variety of rights dying with a whimper.

Those of us who have never believed that bureaucrats are our betters have been pushing back. It’s time we get louder though. It’s true that some of the COVID restrictions will be rolled back now that Grandpa Gropes is in the White House. They need to try and give him an economic boost, after all. Many of these protocols are going to be around for long time though. Tyrants don’t yield power. Anthony Fauci and his psychotic ilk have no interest in relinquishing the hold they have on at least half of the U.S. population.

Like all football fans, I enjoy getting together with friends for a Super Bowl party. I hadn’t planned on doing so this year, mostly because watching games without a full crowd is just weird and it will be even weirder for the Super Bowl. Also, I can’t stand Tom Brady.

Because of all of the superspreader scolding, however, I’ve never had a greater desire to go to a party.

And cheer.

Loud enough for that idiot Fauci to hear.

If partying is the new subversiveness then sign me up.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

