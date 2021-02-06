https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/537644-supreme-court-lifts-some-restrictions-on-california-church-services

The Supreme Court late Friday ruled that California can’t enforce some of its restrictions on church services, partially lifting limits put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 6-3 ruling, the judges held that the state can’t ban indoor worship, but it can cap indoor services at 25 percent capacity. The court also didn’t stop the state from enforcing a ban on indoor singing and chanting.

The court ruled in two cases brought against the state by churches — one by South Bay United Pentecostal Church and another by Harvest Rock Church — over restrictions in the state.

California had moved to bar indoor worship services and other indoor activities such as dining and movie screenings in areas designated as “Tier 1” — which covers most of the state — due to high coronavirus numbers.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that federal courts owe “significant deference to politically accountable officials regarding public health restrictions,” but added that deference “has its restrictions.”

Roberts also explained that the way the state decided that “the maximum number of adherents who can safely worship in the most cavernous cathedral is zero—appears to reflect not expertise or discretion, but instead insufficient appreciation or consideration of the interests at stake.”

Justice Amy Coney BarrettAmy Coney BarrettDOJ drops discrimination case against Yale University Graham shoots down request for Merrick Garland confirmation hearing Feb. 8 Durbin to Graham: ‘Regrettable’ no hearing so far for Garland MORE, the court’s newest conservative justice, wrote for herself and Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughUndoing Trump will take more than executive orders LIVE INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Biden signs executive orders; press secretary holds first briefing Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday MORE, that she wasn’t clear on if the ban was being applied to everyone, or “favors certain sectors.”

“Of course, if a chorister can sing in a Hollywood studio but not in her church, California’s regulations cannot be viewed as neutral,” Barrett wrote. “But the record is uncertain, and the decisions below unfortunately shed little light on the issue.”

Justices Elena Kagan Elena KaganDemocrats weigh expanding lower courts after Trump blitz Ex-Christie aide cleared by Supreme Court in ‘Bridgegate’ scandal running for local office LIVE INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Biden signs executive orders; press secretary holds first briefing MORE, Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerDemocrats weigh expanding lower courts after Trump blitz LIVE INAUGURATION COVERAGE: Biden signs executive orders; press secretary holds first briefing Sotomayor dissents to latest federal execution, calling it ‘justice on the fly’ MORE and Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorCriminalize threats to public officials Democrats weigh expanding lower courts after Trump blitz Overnight Defense: Army details new hair and grooming standards | DC National Guard chief says Pentagon restricted his authority before riot | Colorado calls on Biden not to move Space Command MORE all dissented from the opinion. Kagan wrote that the court’s ruling “defies our caselaw, exceeds our judicial role and risks worsening the pandemic” by making a “special exception” for worship services.

“I fervently hope that the Court’s intervention will not worsen the nation’s COVID crisis,” Kagan wrote. “But if this decision causes suffering, we will not pay.”

The ruling comes a few months after the high court ruled 5-4 to bar New York from enforcing limits on how many people can attend services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

