Actress Susan Sarandon blasted Democrats on Thursday, accusing them of pulling a “bait and switch” when it comes to the party’s push for $2,000 coronavirus relief checks.

The actress was responding to a video mashup shared on Twitter that shows President Biden, Vice President Harris and Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock all calling for speedy legislation granting the American people $2,000 checks at various campaign rallies.

COVID-19 aid legislation passed late last year included $600 direct payments to taxpayers. Biden’s current $1.9 trillion coronavirus proposal includes a round of $1,400 checks, meant to bring the total to $2,000.

“Where are the $2K checks you promised @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris @ReverendWarnock @ossoff? At a time when only 39% of Americans could afford a $1,000 emergency & over 15 million have lost employer-sponsored health insurance, the diff between $1,400 & $2K is a matter of survival,” Sarandon wrote.

If voters feel like Dems are pulling a bait and switch, don’t be surprised when they don’t show up in 2022 or 2024. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 4, 2021

A budget resolution that would be the first step in passing the coronavirus relief bill while bypassing the 60-vote legislative filibuster cleared the Senate in a 50-50 party-line vote early Friday morning, with the tie broken by Harris.

In addition to the $1,400 checks, Biden’s plan calls for a $400 per week federal unemployment benefit, $350 billion for state and local governments, a minimum wage hike to $15 per hour and more money for child care and schools.

