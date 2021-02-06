https://www.oann.com/texas-rep-lee-under-fire-for-restrictive-gun-control-policies/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-rep-lee-under-fire-for-restrictive-gun-control-policies

February 6, 2021

Republicans fear the removal of foundational rights as Democrats seized control of the House and Senate. A recent bill proposed by Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) would mandate the registration of all guns to a national database maintained by the ATF.

The publicly-accessible list would contain serial numbers, owner names and gun locations. Obtaining a license would require gun owners to undergo a psychological evaluation, which would include interviewing family members or associates to determine mental and emotional states.

Applicants must also be at least 21, take 24 hours of training and pay $800 per firearm for “liability insurance.” Critics said the additional fees and requirements would restrict low-income Americans from owning guns.

Under Lee’s legislation, possessing an unregistered firearm would boast a minimum $75,000 fine and 15 year sentence. Additionally, lending a firearm without letting the attorney general know would cost $50,000 and ten years in jail.

Skeptics doubt the legislation would have its intended effect, pointing out most criminals already use unregistered weapons. Some believe the gun registrar would actually be used to confiscate guns in the future.

Overall, the proposed bill could disqualify many would-be gun owners and infringe upon Second Amendment rights.

