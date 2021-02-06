https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/didnt-take-long-us-borders-wide-open-fake-asylum-seekers-walk-across-border-immediately-released-video/

The Gates Are Open–

It took Joe Biden two weeks to open up the flow of unlimited numbers of migrants into the United States.

Fake asylum seekers are starting to pour across the US southern border again. The migrants are released almost immediately into the US to live the “American dream.”

Patriot Fire published this subtitled Univision news report that aired this week.

The word is out. The US border is open once again!

