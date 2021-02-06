https://politicrossing.com/the-best-of-twitter-kevin-sorbos-snarky-account/

The Democrats, for the most part, seek to tear down our republic and replace it with socialism, which is one step removed from communism. The Democrats have become a threat to our civilization and to the free world. Of note, the launch of the Mueller Investigation was a brazen effort to subvert democracy.

For two+ years, Robert Mueller and 14 angry Democrats explored every aspect of Donald Trump’s candidacy and subsequent presidency. They collected more than 1,500,000 documents, they spent nearly $32 million, and they subpoenaed more than 500 witnesses.

Mueller’s committee grilled members of Trump’s staff, in some cases multiple times and in some cases for as much as 30 hours. No one in the history of the United States and, quite possibly, in the history of the world, had ever been as thoroughly put under the microscope in such a concentrated and concerted manner as Donald Trump.

Nothing Times Nothing

The conclusion culminated in a bumbling Robert Mueller who testified that he could not find a shred of evidence that Trump colluded with Russia or for that matter with anybody. Mueller’s lead attorney was Andrew Weissmann, described by the Right as a pitbull prosecutor, whose career-long prosecutorial misconduct and lack of ethics was roundly exposed years earlier by author Sidney Powell in her book Licensed to Lie.

Weissmann was vehemently seeking to find anything to pin on Trump, but could not. Weissmann had to settle for some process crimes and perjury traps on Trump related advisors and associates, each of whom had zero to do with Russian collusion. All the while, Trump knew he was innocent. Yes, he ranted and raved, and lamented about the committee. He asked people if he could prevent this or that from happening.

In the end, Trump committed no obstruction, whatsoever: Not a single witness who was summoned was prevented from testifying in front of Mueller’s group. Not a single document was withheld by the Trump Whitehouse. Not a single executive privilege was invoked. Case closed. End of story, or it should be.

On Deck, The Next Hoax

A few weeks after the Mueller testimony, a phony Ukraine quid pro quo case emerged, backed by George Soros funds. The Ukraine controversy was based on nothing, as was the Russia hoax. The Democrat party, along with its liberal media and leftists cabal, perpetrated hoax after hoax after hoax, whether it was Russian collusion, the Japanese Koi fish pond, the Covington Catholic kids, the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, the “attack” on Jussie Smollett, and the Ukraine “quid pro quo.” There is nothing behind any of these claims. Nada. Concurrently, the record is beginning to reveal that Obama, Biden, and Clinton were involved in virtually non-stop quid pro quo.

Moving right along… As everyone now has learned, the Department of Justice probe into the origins of Russiagate has turned into a criminal investigation of the investigators. On cue, CNN and MSNBC are leading the chorus of spinmeisters alleging that the investigation is “Trump’s revenge” and purely political. It is not. Voluminous evidence suggests that serious crimes were committed by high-ranking officials across a broad swath of government agencies.

No amount of leftist spin and no new round of Democrat hoaxes will deter the ultimate progression to the truth. Still, if John Durham ever presents solid evidence of Deep State malfeasance, and perhaps treason, on cue the Left will attack him personally and will seek to minimize the value of the evidence. Their efforts will fail to persuade anyone but zealot leftists, of which there are many.

Lawless and Socialist

Impeachment #1 was a sham, and impeachment #2 follows suit. If Trump had not been the 45th president, and it had been Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio elected, or for that matter, third party-candidate Jill Stein, the Democrats would have persecuted that person, not as easily because no one in high office was as crude as Donald Trump. Nevertheless, nobody would be able to hold the office of president unscathed.

Too many people on the Left reside in a liberal media bubble and never consider anything but the columns and opinions and made-up fantasy created by The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and everyplace else that is in on the game.

Trump is a highly flawed man with many of the personality disorders that numerous pundits have ascribed to him. His tweet attacks on others were juvenile, and many of his tweets were cringe-worthy. He inconsistently upheld the dignity of the office. That did not make him any less concerned about America, and any less effective in accomplishing a great deal during his four years.

