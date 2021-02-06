https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/board-supervisors-maricopa-county-may-soon-face-arrest-arizona-senate-fast-tracks-contempt-vote/

The Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County in Arizona are in a lot of trouble. They can allow the Arizona Senate to review the voting machines and 2.1 million ballots that have been requested by the Senate, but if there is a material amount of fraud identified in this review, they could go to jail.

On the other hand, the Board of Supervisors can continue to stall and prevent any expert independent from their operations to review the machines and ballots, but this may put them all in jail even sooner. They are really in a serious predicament.

After choosing option number two for the past few months, the Arizona Senate has had enough. According to former Head of the New York City Police Department, the Senate is done waiting:

It Looks Like Maricopa County Supervisors Could Soon Face Arrest as Arizona Senate Fast-Tracks Contempt Vote https://t.co/dPEQvEiGex — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) February 5, 2021

TRENDING: Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots 8 Hours After Deadline

Kerik refers to an article today at the Western Journal:

On Friday, state Senate President Karen Fann said the Senate would hire its own firm to audit the results of the November election, saying that the audit Maricopa County agreed to do was insufficient, according to the Arizona Republic. “[T]he scope of the audit must be broader than the one proposed by the County’s vendors,” Fann said in a statement. “Our firm will perform everything we have required in the subpoenas. We must bring back confidence that the election results reported are how votes were legally cast. The Senate’s forensic audit will bring accuracy and detail to the process, and with that restore integrity to the election process,” she said. The duel over the election escalated Thursday when the Republican-controlled state Senate moved to take swift legislative action against the county to find it in contempt, according to KSAZ-TV. By a 16-13 party-line vote, the Senate waived the usual process of full debates and committee hearings so that a vote could take place as soon as Monday on a proposal to take “all legal action” to enforce the subpoenas.

As we’ve reported over the past few months, the Board of Supervisors has stalled and attempted other efforts to prevent a legitimate audit of the results of the 2020 election. They even brought in two audit firms they claimed were certified but we determined that at the time that neither firm was certified:

We believe if the Senate hires qualified firms that can review the machines and the ballots in a comprehensive and accurate review, all Americans will be satisfied with the results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

