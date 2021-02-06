https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/party-still-marjorie-taylor-greene-says-establishment-doesnt-want-hear/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) isn’t backing down.

She’s fighting against the Republican Establishment.

She’s fighting for Trump voters.

At a press conference in front of the Capitol, she said the on thing Establishment Republicans like Mitch McConnell don’t want to hear: The Republican Party still belongs to Trump.

TRENDING: IGNORED BY THE MEDIA ELITES AND FBI: List of 20 Individuals at the Capitol on January 6th – All Appear to be Connected to Antifa or Far Left Groups

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Republican voters support [former President Trump] still. The party is his, it doesn’t belong to anybody else.” https://t.co/6QJwrDjvzg pic.twitter.com/kWy46vbWCl — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2021

A poll of Republican voters say she’s right.

A Morning Consult/Politico survey taken in January found that Trump would be the GOP front runner in 2024:

From Morning Consult:

Forty-two percent of GOP voters said in a new Morning Consult/Politico survey that they would vote for Trump if the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held today, down 12 percentage points from a Nov. 21-23 poll. The latest poll was conducted Jan. 8-11 among 595 Republican voters, with a 4-point margin of error.

It’s not Mitch McConnell’s party.

It’s Trump’s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

