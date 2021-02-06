https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/the-single-most-audacious-flagrant-and-successful-political-scam-ive-seen-glenn-greenwald-trashes-lincoln-project-for-trashing-woman-co-founder-who-resigned/

As Twitchy reported, “right-wing” Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver apologized for sending “inappropriate” messages to young men. The New York Times reported that so many alleged victims had come forward, one as young as 14, that they couldn’t include all of them in one story.

As Twitchy reported Sunday night, another Lincoln Project co-founder, Jennifer Horn, had resigned, citing the group’s handling of the John Weaver allegations. The Lincoln Project quickly released a statement outlining the “real” reasons Horn was resigning; she was a grifter working for an organization that prefers to do its own grifting.

Steve Schmidt decided to clarify the official Lincoln Project statement with tweets of his own:

Jennifer stated her goal was to “establish immediate and long term financial security” from the Lincoln Project. 48 hours ago she was making written requests for 40k per month and a $250,000” signing bonus. Previously she demanded a board seat, staff, a television show and a https://t.co/imbWMdrY4M — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 6, 2021

Podcast. I voted no. Would do so again. I wish Jennifer well. We are in the Democracy fight. Our values diverged. The fight continues. @ProjectLincoln — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 6, 2021

“Our values diverged.” No, it looks like your values were too similar.

I don’t know how to break this to you, but there’s only a couple of reasons people work for @ProjectLincoln. If she wasn’t interested in teenage boys then it was pretty much guaranteed she was after a quick buck. 😢💔 — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) February 6, 2021

You opened the transparency door by disclosing her financial demands and indicated that they were too onerous to agree to. Now, you are kinda stuck with finding some way to show that if she were a man that she would have been treated the same way. — JJBanks 🇺🇸 (@JJBanks) February 6, 2021

Here’s Glenn Greenwald, and he’s not holding back:

The only woman co-founder of @ProjectLincoln is being trashed by the men with whom she founded it now that she’s resigned on the ground that she requested exorbitant fees. Notice that, as they trash her, they all refuse to say what fees *they* have taken from #Resistance cash: https://t.co/qvv53sl9sq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 6, 2021

If Jennifer Horn was greedily trying to profit off poor liberals who thought their donations were to defeat Trump – by demanding a $250k signing bonus & $40k/month consulting fee — how does that compare to what Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen, John Weaver and Rick Wilson have taken???? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 6, 2021

The @ProjectLincoln is the single most audacious, flagrant and successful political scam I’ve seen in my lifetime and it’s not even close. That it’s all falling apart now is inevitable but only after they all got their new boats, kitchens, and cars.https://t.co/eGbFK30RWq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 6, 2021

Oh, and also, the @GoFundMe campaign where @TheRickWilson collected $65,000 from gullible liberals by promising in 2018 to produce a devastating anti-Trump film — continually telling them it was almost done to get more $$ — is now down. Is the $ returned?https://t.co/eGbFK30RWq pic.twitter.com/DSWCjFwWZG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 6, 2021

This article very adeptly and carefully documents the serious questions about whether @TheRickWilson committed federal wire fraud, using @GoFundMe as his conduit, by promising a film that never came. How can GoFundMe not account to donors and the public??https://t.co/1z6yWPwefI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 6, 2021

Probably for Weaver’s legal fees and then they film the court hearings and call it a movie — GTFO (@Bryan21st52113) February 6, 2021

Create a problem, sell a solution and personally gain. The model is getting played everywhere. We have become a nation of skimmers and the more money we print there’s more money to skim. — Michael P Sumners (@msumners) February 6, 2021

Is this not simple money laundering activity? — TheJuicer (@TheJuicer10) February 6, 2021

This dude is a dick anyway and deserves any trouble he gets into. He’s always doxing companies. — 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 (@idougiegaming) February 6, 2021

It’s a pretty slick scam for @gtconway3d . Take in donations to defeat Trump and Trumpism while at the exact same time your wife goes to work to defend Trump and Trumpism. — Submarine Ride (@WaltPGrace) February 6, 2021

Someone has to pay Rick’s back taxes — JimBearNJ (@JimBearNJ1) February 6, 2021

A forensic audit of The Lincoln Project and all of its founders will undoubtedly show many RICO crimes. — Janieyaya (@janieyaya) February 6, 2021

Everyone has known for awhile these guys are grifters. Can’t say I’m upset that gullible leftists got taken for a ride — Congrats! You elected the 1% (@hpygoluki) February 6, 2021

@TheRickWilson is an opportunist grifter. Who didn’t see that happening in real time? — PopF (@PopF17) February 6, 2021

If you can’t look at that guy and listen to how he speaks and tell something is off with him, your Spidey Senses suck. — Bama Bourbon 🥃 (@MackTittle) February 6, 2021

No honor among grifters — Government in exile Spokesman Trainwriter (@trainwriter1957) February 6, 2021

Like the male co-founders of the Lincoln Project aren’t living large off of donations?

