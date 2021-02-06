http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eW0zIsh0eR4/

On Friday’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) blasted the hypocrisy of those on the left like the Biden administration that say they want to follow science on the coronavirus, but then ignore the science on reopening schools.

Scott said, “I mean, the hypocrisy of the left, they say they want to follow the science. The CDC says, open the schools. The Biden administration says, no, we’ll wait and follow something else.”

He added, “Fact is, in December, we approved $82 billion, billion dollars, to reopen schools. They still won’t do it. I’m stunned, Trey, truly stunned.”

