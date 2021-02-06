https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-impeachment-defense-attorney-says-defense-will-include-video?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Attorney Bruce Castor during an interview on Friday with Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham said that former President Trump’s impeachment defense will include video footage of comments made by Democrats.

“And there’s an awful lot of tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked and federal agents being assaulted by rioters in the street cheered on by Democrats throughout the country and many of them in Washington using really the most inflammatory rhetoric that’s possible to use,” Castor said, remarking that “certainly there would be no suggestion that they did anything to incite any of the actions. Certainly there wasn’t any, anyhow.”

“Will you have dueling video?” Ingraham asked Castor. “Will you then respond with the Maxine Waters, with a number of other Democrat officials not speaking out against the Antifa and other extremist rallies over last summer?”

“I think you can count on that,” Castor responded. “If my eyes look a little red to the viewers it’s because I’ve been looking at a lot of video the last several days….”

The House of Representatives last month voted to impeach Trump during his waning days in office and the Senate is slated to hold an impeachment trial even though Trump has already departed from office.

“The primary issue is the issue of jurisdiction, meaning, does the Senate have jurisdiction to remove from office a private citizen who doesn’t hold office?” said Castor, who is member of the former president’s impeachment defense team.

