https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumps-defense-team-will-show-clips-of-democrats-begging-for-violence-in-2020/
About The Author
Related Posts
Jen Psaki exposed…
February 2, 2021
Inside the ‘Diversity Racket’ at a top U.S. prep school…
January 27, 2021
Secret audio message before Nashville blast…
December 26, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy