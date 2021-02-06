https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-permanently-bans-gateway-pundit/

Twitter has suspended Gateway Pundit. pic.twitter.com/5T3nSEA2WN — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 6, 2021

Jim Hoft, founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, was suspended from Twitter Saturday evening for violating the platform’s rules. The account, @gatewaypundit, no longer has a presence on Twitter, save for a message that indicates the account has been suspended. Prior to the suspension, the @gatewaypundit account had more than 375,000 followers.

A spokesperson for Twitter said, “The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy.” The policy restricts users on the platform from sharing information that undermines elections and other civic processes, including sharing misinformation regarding the outcome of elections.