As Twitchy reported Friday, TIME Magazine published quite the eye-opener in the form of a piece entitled, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign that Saved the 2020 Election.” In short, “a well-funded cabal of powerful people” worked together behind the scenes “to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media and control the flow of information.”

Journalist Tim Pool posted about the story and ended up tagged with a warning that you couldn’t interact with his tweet “due to a risk of violence.” Once again, the mainstream media either ignored or cheered the violence that burned down cities all summer long, and yet Twitter is using the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 to clamp down on what you can say or share.

We get why Twitter clamped down on the New York Post’s Hunter Biden piece during campaign season, but Pool is just repeating exactly what TIME reported. If this claim is disputed, take it up with TIME — or better yet, take down their account for weeks.

All of the mainstream media banded together to brand it a sin to even question the election results.

So now Twitter is policing content that might lead to violence?

