https://www.oann.com/white-house-press-secretary-forgets-biden-signed-executive-order-to-resume-catch-and-release/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-press-secretary-forgets-biden-signed-executive-order-to-resume-catch-and-release

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared clueless while speaking to the press. During a press briefing on Friday, Psaki was asked how the Biden administration is handling the surge of illegal immigrants crossing over the U.S.

Tune in for a briefing with @PressSec Jen Psaki and Council of Economic Advisers Member @econjared46. https://t.co/Z9BnaFOlju — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2021

The reporter then asked if the migrants were being tested for coronavirus, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported they haven’t been able to test every migrant that attempts to cross.

This came as Joe Biden revived the controversial ‘catch and release’ policy after signing a record number of executive orders since taking office.

“Are you suggesting they’re letting people in across the border without testing them? Psaki asked. “Or tell me a little bit more about what your question is.”

The reporter explained that migrants are being released because of the executive order that Biden signed. Psaki responded with, “which executive, which one?”

Psaki didn’t answer but instead told the room to redirect their questions regarding the border to the Department of Homeland Security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

