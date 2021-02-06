https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/will-u-s-another-civil-war/

(ZOGBY ANALYTICS) – Nearly half (16% very likely and 30% somewhat likely combined) of likely voters believe the country will have another civil war, while 42% (24% very unlikely and 18% somewhat unlikely combined) did not think we were headed for another civil war; 11% of survey respondents were not sure. It’s quite astounding that nearly half of voters think we are headed for bloodshed! If we are to judge by the last four years of divide and vitriol, among, voters then maybe it’s not too surprising. At the moment Republican and Democratic congressmen and congresswomen won’t have offices next to each other for fear of their lives. Biden hasn’t exactly made things calmer on Capital Hill. In all fairness the Capital riot was a terrible and a scary situation for those involved, but are Republicans really going to attack Democratic colleagues and vice versa?

Are we really close to citizens hurting each other on a large scale basis? The violence that happened from both sides of the political spectrum the last year is significant. Violent protests in cities across the country during the summer, white supremacists, hate crimes on the rise, and tensions between two political parties have put the country on the brink.

Still, not everyone was on board for all-out war. There were differences in opinion when it came to age-younger voters aged 18-29 (53% likely and 39% unlikely) and aged 18-24 (51% likely and 41% unlikely) were much more prone to think we were headed for civil war than older voters aged 65+ (31% likely and 55% unlikely).

