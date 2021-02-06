https://www.dailywire.com/news/wyoming-gop-censures-liz-cheney-over-house-impeachment-vote

Wyoming Republican officials voted to censure Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the state’s representative-at-large, for her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection back in January, when he was still in office.

According to the Associated Press, an overwhelming majority of the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee voted in favor of a censure resolution, which accused Cheney of voting for impeachment without a “formal hearing or due process” for Trump. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the censure vote happened after only 11 minutes of discussion among the committee members.

Cheney, who was not present at the meeting, promptly responded: “I’m honored to represent the people of Wyoming in Congress and will always fight for the issues that matter most to our state. Foremost among these is the defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship. I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life.”

“We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden administration,” she added. “I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities.”

House GOP lawmakers recently held a vote on whether to oust Cheney from her position as Conference Chair, the third-highest Republican leadership position in the House. Although GOP sources close to the effort to oust Cheney told Politico that more than a hundred lawmakers were willing to vote against her, in the end, only about 60 of the more than 200 lawmakers actually did. The vote was held by secret ballot Wednesday.

“We really did have a terrific vote tonight and terrific time this evening laying out what we’re going to do going forward, as well as making clear that we’re not going to be divided and that we’re not going to be in a situation where people can pick off any member of leadership,” Cheney told reporters after the vote was held, according to ABC News. “It was a very resounding acknowledgment that we need to go forward together and that we need to go forward in a way that helps us be back.”

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE), who is also facing a possible censure vote in his home state, recently confronted those considering a censure vote against him in a video statement: “I’m not going to spend any time trying to talk you out of another censure. I listen to Nebraskans every day, and very few of them are as angry at life as some of the people on this committee. Not all of you, but a lot. Political addicts don’t represent most Nebraska conservatives.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

