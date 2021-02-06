https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/06/you-like-boy-activities-that-kinda-means-youre-transgendered-child-gets-an-earful-in-tiktok-video/

This TikTok video has the child’s face blacked out, which is good, because the kid’s barely old enough to speak. She’s old enough to be fed a bunch of leading questions, though. So if you were born a girl, but like boy activities like “jumping around and being crazy and tackling everybody,” that kinda means you’re transgendered.

“And one of his moms is also transgender,” reads the blue bubble.

Where are the feminists screaming that there’s no such thing as “boy activities”?

