This TikTok video has the child’s face blacked out, which is good, because the kid’s barely old enough to speak. She’s old enough to be fed a bunch of leading questions, though. So if you were born a girl, but like boy activities like “jumping around and being crazy and tackling everybody,” that kinda means you’re transgendered.

“So you were born a girl, but you feel like a boy, right? Do you like doing quiet, girly activities? Or do you like jumping around and being crazy and tackling everybody?” The child answers: “Boy activities.” This is called progress? Teaching kids stereotypes are sacred? pic.twitter.com/PUDJgKtAO5 — ♥️ (@LabelFreeBrands) February 5, 2021

“And one of his moms is also transgender,” reads the blue bubble.

These videos really illustrate what’s going on. — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) February 6, 2021

This is child grooming

And is being done by very dodgy people — Mr Malky (@MrMalky) February 5, 2021

That’s desperately sad. — Heather Welford (@Heather_pw) February 5, 2021

Heartbreaking, truly. This is so regressive and ugly. I hate it. — 𝕓𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕤 (@aIohabetty) February 6, 2021

I remember when I was around the age of 16 I started dressing like a boy. I cut my hair off, wore baggy, skater type clothes and refused to wear makeup of any kind. Glad I grew up in the 90s because someone on Tik Toc might have tried to convinced me I was trans. — NIN10Doe🇺🇲 🇳🇴🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Stunningnbrave) February 6, 2021

Hey kid, are you a girl or do you prefer jumping, playing, eating pizza and having fun? — wiiiiiiiii (terf/karen) (@wiiiiiiiii85) February 6, 2021

This is really disturbing. It looks like pure indoctrination — Fiona Graph (@fiona_graph) February 6, 2021

This is grooming… — MKC-Skene (@MkcSkene) February 6, 2021

Crap like this would have gotten me transitioned at 6 and dead at 16. I was a tomboy. I liked camping and hiking and blowing up bottles with fireworks. But never once did I think I was a boy or that there was anything wrong with me. — Like A Slug (@VekaFitzfrancis) February 6, 2021

My favourite toys when I was little were two dinky cars and a rubber snake. My two best friends were Clinton and Nicholas. I had no interest in pink things, dolls or dresses and spent my time playing stingers, fishing and climbing trees. Completely agree with this ⬆️ I was happy. — Sam Perrin (@misssamperrin) February 6, 2021

That’s grooming and its sick. — Joany P 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 (@jowendes) February 6, 2021

The state of this, I don’t even know where to start. — Thyractive Underoid (@RumbeIows) February 6, 2021

As @MsBlaireWhite says: ‘A transgender 3 year old is like a vegan cat. We all know who’s making the lifestyle choices.’ Same is true for the kid below. I was a massive tomboy & it was perfectly ok even in the 80s. Why are we regressing back to STRICT gender stereotypes? https://t.co/rwxnpKwvQJ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 6, 2021

It’s so disturbing how the child doesn’t a say single thing on their own volition in this.. :((( — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) February 6, 2021

Hmm, I’m not voting myself father of the year then, Miss 7 loves girly things and nice dresses & shoes, yet she often jumps around crazy. She loves her martial arts, bike, Lego, guitar, drums, Barbie, arts and crafts, swimming, power tools with me. Not sure what I got now 🤔 — OzWanderer (@OzWanderer73) February 6, 2021

I was a tomboy. (Out of sight, still am). They just let me be. Nobody EVER told me “but a hammer is for boys”. They just bought me. And I climbed every tree and every fence and played soccer with the boys and wrestled with them.

Only sick minds would say “ok you’re transgender”. — Tzippy Yarom-Diskind 💉 صِپورة (@zpyarom) February 6, 2021

Wait. I thought we got rid of “girly things” and “boy things” and we were all pretty happy just doing our own things. 🤷‍♂️ — Charlie_Foxtrot (@YouPplAreNuts) February 6, 2021

someone needs to tell these abusers to just let kids be kids and not have to analyse everything. But then its not about the children is it. This is a self absorbed abusive adult — SaltwaterCowgirl (@SaltwaterCowgi5) February 6, 2021

This is not at all teaching, this is pure indoctrination and recruitment of a child into a noxious cult. — Jim Bond (@JimBond6) February 6, 2021

Child abuse. Forcing social constructs on people who don’t understand. — Jason (@JA51VAG) February 6, 2021

Child abuse, plain and simple. — President Elect eXistenZ 🦘 (@eXistenZ_80) February 6, 2021

Who’s the psychopath that’s responsible for this insane movement? — Will Cain (@_Will_Cain) February 6, 2021

Im going to go outside the subject here If I saw a normally dressed dude talking to my kid about their sex, I would smash them Stay away from kids with all this — ThesweatofChrist (@SweatofChrist) February 6, 2021

Gender stereotypes are bad…unless it helps you convince an innocent child they’re transgender just to support your political agenda. — byrns (@itbyrns) February 6, 2021

Where are the feminists screaming that there’s no such thing as “boy activities”?

