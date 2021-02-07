https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/13-liz-cheney-says-91-president-trump-not-role-leader-party-moving-forward-video/

How vicious!

On Wednesday night Republican lawmakers rallied around Liz Cheney and voted 145-61 to keep Cheney in a House leadership position.

This was after she joined Nancy Pelosi and Democrats and voted to impeach President Trump in a slapdash impeachment earlier in the month.

91% of Republican voters would vote for President Trump again today.

Only 13% of Wyoming Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney again.

Only the GOP would keep someone in leadership who has a 10% approval rating among her own voters. https://t.co/NsGfaaJfq9 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 4, 2021

On Sunday Liz Cheney went on with fellow Never-Trumper Chris Wallace on FOX News Sunday to trash President Trump.

Cheney accused President Trump of inciting violence by calling out Mike Pence’s lack of courage after he failed to call for investigations into the 2020 election fraud.

Then Cheney had the gall to claim Trump is not the leader of the Republican Party.

She really is THE WORST!

Liz Cheney: “We are the party of Abraham Lincoln. We are the party of Ronald Reagan. We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for, and what we believe in. I think when you look at both his actions leading up to what happened on January 6th, the fact that he was impeached in a bipartisan fashion, the fact that he lost the presidency, the fact that we lost the senate. We have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principle. We stand for ideals.

Not a dime to the GOP until this lawmaker is benched!

I hope that the American people will get rid of this Liz Cheney soon – Liz Cheney’s attack on President Trump says Trump should have no role as Republican leader. pic.twitter.com/n0ChuwzDlE — Middle East & World Monitor (@MEDotmonitor) February 7, 2021

